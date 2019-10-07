GRIMMS LANDING — Dawn Marie Eades, 63, of Grimms Landing, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at her home, following a long illness.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, and will be sadly missed by those whose lives she touched.

Born on March 19, 1956, in Monroe, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Bob Musgrove and Wilma Musgrove.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, William G. Gordon.

Survivors include her loving husband of 44 years, Russell Eades; her children, Shane Eades of Eleanor, Tracy Litten of Ravenswood and Russell "R.J." Eades of Grimms Landing; her grandchildren and lights of her life, Arianna Eades and Bryson Litten; her brothers, Fred Musgrove and Brian Musgrove; her sisters, Hope Rose, Tralonni Lockmiller Gordon and Tonya Lockmiller Wood; as well as a host of extended family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In accordance with her wishes, her body will be cremated.

Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of her arrangements.