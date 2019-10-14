Dawn Walker

THURMAN — Dawn Maxine (Dye) Walker, age 93, died October 11, 2019. She passed away in her home near Thurman, Ohio after an extended illness.

Friends may call Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill, 202 Maple Ave., Oak Hill, Ohio 45656. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Trinity Wesleyan Church, 509 Elm St, Oak Hill, 45656 with Rev. Robert C. Louer III officiating. Burial will follow in New Zion Cemetery in Thurman.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
