ROSS — Debbie L. Duffy, age 67 of Ross, Ohio and formerly of Gallia County, Ohio, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital.

Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:30 p.m. There will be a graveside service at Ohio Valley Memory Garden in Gallipolis, Ohio on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1 p.m.