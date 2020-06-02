Rev. Del Dodrill
Rev. Del Dodrill died on the morning of June 1, 2020, after a long battle with cancer and diabetes. Given the COVID-19 crisis, a unique drive-through outdoor viewing will be held in the parking lot of Christ Community Wesleyan Church at 6275 Kenney Memorial Lane in Albany, Ohio, 45710, on Wednesday June 3, 2020, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. We ask that attendees please stay in your vehicles and respect social distancing recommendations. A small private funeral is also planned. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
