Rev. Del Dodrill died on the morning of June 1, 2020, after a long battle with cancer and diabetes. Given the COVID-19 crisis, a unique drive-through outdoor viewing will be held in the parking lot of Christ Community Wesleyan Church at 6275 Kenney Memorial Lane in Albany, Ohio, 45710, on Wednesday June 3, 2020, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. We ask that attendees please stay in your vehicles and respect social distancing recommendations. A small private funeral is also planned. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.



