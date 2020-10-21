MARIETTA, Ohio — Delores "Dee" McCallister, 84, formerly of Williamstown and resident of Elmcroft of Marietta, died Monday morning at the Laurels of Walden Park in Columbus. She was born on July 3, 1936 in Point Pleasant, WV.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Annis (Morrison) Blessing of Point Pleasant; her husband of 57 years, Jerry McCallister; her sister, Myrtle Guenther; and her youngest son, David, as well as her son-in-law, John Richards. She is survived by her brother, Bill (Allene) Blessing of Harrisonburg, VA, Virginia, and brother-in-law, Duane (Joyce) McCallister of St. Clair, MI; her daughters, Carole (Chris Nickel) McCallister of Columbus, Susan Richards of St. Albans, and Laura McCallister of Columbus; her son, Jeff (AnnMarie) McCallister of Worthington, and her grandkids, Wes and Ana McCallister, who were her pride and joy.

She was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School and Marshall College, where she and Jerry met. She came back to Point Pleasant after college to teach elementary school until she decided to become a stay-at-home mom to raise her five kids — though she kept her hand in the game as a substitute teacher in Wood County Schools for several years while the kids were growing up. She later went back to school to work on her master's in library science, and was one of the champions whose work helped to bring the public library branch to Williamstown; she volunteered there for years after the branch opened. She also was a proud "Band Mom" who worked on the WHS band's uniform committee and chaperoned numerous years of band trips and band camp while her daughters played for the Pride of Williamstown.

Dee was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church in Williamstown, and dearly loved her church family. She was a past president of the United Methodist Women, both in the church and at the district level, and was lay delegate to West Virginia's Annual Conference, where she loved both the discussions on the future of the Church and the singing. She taught Sunday School for many years, was a member of the chancel choir and handbell choir, and served as church organist and accompanist for the children's choir. She also taught piano lessons to generations of students in Williamstown.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, 304 W. 5th St, Williamstown, WV 26187. Interment will be held in Riverview Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church.

