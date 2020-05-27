Or Copy this URL to Share

BIDWELL — Dencil R. Yost Sr., 83, Bidwell, Ohio, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and CDC Recommendations, there will be no visitation. Graveside services for friends and family will be held noon, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Poplar Ridge Cemetery, Bidwell, with Pastors Mike and Dawn King officiating. McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton, Ohio, is serving the family.



