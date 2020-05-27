Dencil Yost
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dencil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BIDWELL — Dencil R. Yost Sr., 83, Bidwell, Ohio, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and CDC Recommendations, there will be no visitation. Graveside services for friends and family will be held noon, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Poplar Ridge Cemetery, Bidwell, with Pastors Mike and Dawn King officiating. McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton, Ohio, is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Poplar Ridge Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Inc
208 Main Street
Vinton, OH 45686
(330) 262-7771
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved