POINT PLEASANT — Denise Kay Scarberry, 61, of Point Pleasant, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

She was born May 24, 1959, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Lawrence Raymond Scarberry and Barbara Helen (Hatfield) Scarberry of Henderson.

Denise was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School, Class of 1977 and the owner of Advance Design Hair Care in Point Pleasant for 38 years. Denise believed in serving her community. She was the organizer of the Point Pleasant Halloween Block Party for 20 years, helped with the Point Pleasant Regatta and was past president of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post No. 23 of Point Pleasant.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her spouse, Sarah Katherine "Kathy" Deckard of Point Pleasant; sisters and brother, Laura Sue (Charles) Bonecutter of Gallipolis Ferry, Cathy (Ray) Logan of Gallipolis Ferry, twin brother, Larry (Barbara) Scarberry of Point Pleasant and Karen (Steven) Meadows of Point Pleasant; sister-in-law, Linda Betz of Gallipolis; and brother-in-law, Kenny Deckard of Gallipolis, Ohio.

Denise loved and enjoyed all of her nieces, nephews and great nephews. She was also loved by many aunts and uncles.

She was greeted into heaven by her dear friend, who passed away 15 years ago to the day, Angela "Charlie" Lilly.

A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Concord Cemetery in Henderson, with Pastor Robert Patterson officiating. The funeral procession will be leaving the funeral home Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., friends are asked to line Viand Street in Point Pleasant in honor of Denise. Please social distance and wear a face mask. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a local food bank or the Mason County Kitty Korral, P.O. Box 151, Henderson, WV 25106.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.