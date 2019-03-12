ASHTON — Dennis Joe Deal, 70, of Ashton, passed away March 10, 2019 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington.

He was born Sept. 9, 1048, a son to the late Monroe Deal and the late Nellie Hughes Deal.

He retired from ACF. He was a little league coach and helped start the Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Nellie Deal.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Deal of Ashton; sons, William Todd (Lynn) Deal of Grantsville, S.C. and Jayme (Stephanie) Deal of Ashton; and eight grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant at 7 p.m. with Ronnie Long officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Moores Chapel Cemetery in Ashton. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Stantan Ave, Huntington, WV 25702.