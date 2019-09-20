NEW HAVEN — Diana Sue (Snyder) Kapp, 69, of New Haven, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington.

She was born on June 21, 1950, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry J. and Janet (Mason) Snyder of Middleport, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Erika Hickel; brother, Roger Snyder; sister, Joan Snyder; and son-in-law, Jesse Giles.

Diana retired from Par Mar General Stores as a manager with over 20 years of service. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and playing Farmville on the computer. She also enjoyed spending quality time with her family who was her pride and joy.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Charles Kapp; son, Charles Kapp II and his wife Stacy of Charleston; daughters, Carla Sue Russell of New Haven and Sherry Giles of Martinsburg; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Per her wishes, there will be no public services. Private burial will be in the Graham Cemetery, New Haven.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com.

Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, is serving the Kapp family.