REEDSVILLE — Donald Headley, 81, of Reedsville, Ohio, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m.., Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Tuppers Plains Christian Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.