CROWN CITY, Ohio — Donald E. Klinger, 91, of Crown City, Ohio, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Holzer Emergency Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Entombment will follow the service at Rome Cemetery Mausoleum, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.