SPENCERVILLE, Ohio — Donald E. McClintock, 80, of Spencerville, Ohio, ended his four-year battle with cancer and was welcomed into the open-arms of his Lord and Savior at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Don was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, educator, mentor, and friend with an unwavering faith in God. His ability to "give God control" of his life and to always treat others in a kind, genuine, and caring way was truly inspiring to his family, friends, and community. Born October 21, 1939 in Akron, Ohio, Don was the son of the late George B. and Wilma A. Pickens McClintock. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, David L. McClintock and George Burns McClintock, Jr. While growing up in Point Pleasant, Don attended St. Paul United Methodist Church where he first met the love of his life, Nancy J. Cunningham, who later became his wife of 61 years. Nancy survives in Spencerville, Ohio, and Punta Gorda, Fla. Don is also survived by one brother, Ronald E. (Connie) McClintock of Proctorville, Ohio. His three children: Dr. Timothy S. (Kathleen) McClintock of Versailles, Ky., Joel E. (Christi) McClintock of Lexington, Ky., and Cheryl L. (Nicholas) Osting of Delphos, Ohio, and his five grandchildren: Shane A. (Molly) McClintock of Lexington, Dr. Shannon B. (Eeshan) McClintock of Boston, Mass., Casey N. McClintock of Lexington, Declan A. McClintock of East Lansing, Mich., and William R. Osting of Delphos. In 1957, Don graduated from Point Pleasant high school as a decorated athlete and went on to play football at Ohio University and basketball at Rio Grande College, earning a bachelor's degree and then a master's degree in education from Wright State University. Growing up with a learning disability and fear of public speaking, Don soon realized his passion was to care for and help children with similar struggles. Don started his career as a science teacher and coach in Tipp City, Ohio, in 1960. He then taught science and coached in Spencerville, starting in 1968, became middle school principal there in 1970 and elementary school principal in 1971. He continued caring for children in this position until his retirement in 1996, a total of 36 years of service. He frequently talked about the more than 4000 students he cared for and protected. Mr. McClintock loved his job, missed it every single day after his retirement, and reminisced about his students until the very end. His philosophy as an educator was to always protect and advocate for the students as well as do what was best for the community. Don often referred to his career as an educator as "a gift from God." During and after his time as an administrator, Don also owned and operated a television, antenna, and satellite business in the evenings which allowed him to further serve the community and to be even more involved with the parents and children he cared about so much. Don was a faithful member of Spencerville Trinity United Methodist Church, serving God as an Adult Sunday School Teacher for over forty years. He absolutely loved his class and studied the Bible and his teaching materials for hours every week in order to inspire his fellow Christians to ask questions and aspire to be closer to God and welcome the Holy Spirit into their hearts and lives. Throughout his life, Don truly enjoyed his time with family, friends, and neighbors in Spencerville and in Florida. He was always willing to listen and genuinely cared for every single person he encountered whether it be someone on the street, on the phone, or in a drive-thru in his old rusty pick-up truck. He loved you no matter where you came from, what you looked like, or where you were going…he always had time for you. Sadly due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the services for Don must be for immediate family only. A private funeral will be held at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. with gravesite services immediately following. The funeral procession will tour Spencerville and briefly pause on the way to the cemetery at the Spencerville Local School Building on Wisher Street to honor Mr. McClintock. Also, because Don considered everyone in his community and beyond as FAMILY, a Celebration of Don's Life will take place at Spencerville Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Spencerville Trinity United Methodist Church and American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com
Published in Point Pleasant Register from May 4 to May 5, 2020.