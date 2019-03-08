POINT PLEASANT — Donna Kay Akers, 80, of Point Pleasant, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Point Pleasant.

She was born April 5, 1938, in Mason County, the daughter of the late Roy B. Kay and Pauline E. (Ballard) Kay.

Donna was a member of First Church of God in Point Pleasant. She was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School and a retired administrative assistant from City National Bank in Point Pleasant.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Jessica Harris.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd A. Akers of Point Pleasant; a son, Greg (Kelly) Kay of Panama City Beach, Fla.; five granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Kerriann, Katrina, Kayleigh, and Kimberly Kay; and two stepsons, Troy Akers and Wyatt Akers.

A funeral service will be held at noon, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Rev. Carl Swisher officiating. Burial will follow at Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Monday at the funeral home.

