MASON — Donna Sue Mowrey, 75, of Mason, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019.

She was born on Nov. 19, 1943, daughter of the late Walter and Newaza Rigney.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, on the porch swing at the river.

She is survived by her husband, Milford Mowrey; children, Carl "Brian" (Carol) Scott, Carla (Mike) Puzines, Kara (Dale) Wampler and Kim Galilei; sister, Judy Bush; grandchildren, Chrissy (Joe) Scaffidi, Mike Puzines, Jessie (Matt) Hoskinson, Jarrett Wampler, Jacob (Kristen) Scott, Matt (Michelle) Scott, Noah Scott, Hannah Scott, Alicia Galilei, Alex Galilei and Frank Galilei; special family member, Kathy Savilla; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everette Hall; son, Christopher Scott; and sister, Linda Freeman.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio. Visiting hours will be on Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.