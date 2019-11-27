LEON — Donna C. Schwartz, 81, of Leon, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Ohio.

She was born August 17, 1938, in West Columbia, a daughter of the late Lawrence Herman Russell and Beatrice Belle (Young) Russell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence Eugene Russell and Ronald Russell; and a sister, Josephine (John) VanMeter.

Donna is survived by her husband of 63 loving years, Louis Schwartz; two daughters, Charlotte (Rodney) VanMeter and Lucretia Strehle; a son, Lawrence (Katie) Schwartz; five grandchildren, Alyscia Morrow, Josh Strehle, Miranda Thompson, Ruby Schwartz and Leslie (Heather) Schwartz; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Carolyn Sue (Lynn) Roush and Pat (Dennis) Knapp; sister-in-law, Chris Russell; two brothers, Joseph (Karen) Russell and Robert (Kathy) Russell; several nieces and nephews; and a special loving friend "Bam-Bam".

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Rev. Dave Kopp officiating.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com