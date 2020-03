HARRISONVILLE, Ohio — Donna Jean Warner, 79, of Harrisonville, Ohio, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, after taking on cancer the last nine months.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m. at Harrisonville Presbyterian Church, 35490 SR 143, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769. Visitation will precede the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.