HENDERSON — Doris Arlene Hope, 82, of Henderson, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Ohio.

She was born Aug. 2, 1936, in Southside, a daughter of the late William "Kenneth" Wears and Mary F. (Terry) Wears.

Doris was a homemaker and member of the Henderson Church of Christ in Henderson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth N. "Danny" Hope; a son, Michael W. Hope; brother, Donald Wears; and one sister, Jetta Mae Ord.

She is survived by two sons, Kim (Kathy) Hope of Point Pleasant and Kenneth Laverne Hope of Henderson; a granddaughter, Lindsey Hope of Henderson; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruth M. Kutrufis of Jesup, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Minister Bill Deem officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery in Henderson.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.