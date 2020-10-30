POINT PLEASANT — Dorothy Gene (Queen) Fisher, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020.

She was born on December 12, 1934, in Milton, West Virginia, to the late Owen Queen, Sr., and Lennie Mae (Murrell) Queen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Bert Fisher, Jr., of New Haven, her daughter, Susan Jeanne Fisher, and her brother, Owen Queen, Jr.

She was a 1952 graduate of Milton High School where she was Senior Class President and Homecoming Queen. She also attended Marshall University. In her younger years she was a member of the Reading Club, Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club, and the Woman's Club in Point Pleasant.

She is survived by her son, Jeffery (Beth) Fisher, of Point Pleasant, her daughters, Constance (Chris) Thomas of New Haven, and Amy Layne, of New Haven; her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Heather Fisher of New Haven, James Bert Fisher, III, of Sharon, Penn., Brooke Fisher and Josie Fisher of Huntington, Alexa Layne, Alivia Layne, and Ryan Thomas of New Haven. She is also survived by her brothers, James Queen, William (Charlotte) Queen, and John (Tammi) Queen of Milton, her sisters, Mary Craddock of Hurricane, Roberta McCoy and Nancy Lunsford of Milton, and Jane (John) Cleghon, of Barboursville, a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Queen of Point Pleasant, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church Community Center in Point Pleasant, on Saturday, October 31, from 1-2 p.m. with the service beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens.

Please be advised that all local, state and national COVID protocols will be followed, social distancing will be enforced and masks are required.