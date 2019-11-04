MASON — Dorothy Irene (Fischer) Schwarz, 89, of Mason, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at her home following an extended illness.

She was born July 17, 1930, in Pomeroy, Ohio, a daughter of the late Raymond and Hattie Mae (Riggs) Fischer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Schwarz.

Dorothy was a Teacher's Aide at Mason Elementary with several years of service. She then continued helping children as a "Grandparent" for the Mason and New Haven Elementary Schools. She was a long-time member of Faith Baptist Church in Mason and enjoyed sewing, quilt making and reading.

Survivors include her son, Carl "Butch" Schwarz (Pamela) of Mason; daughter, Jane (Steve) Morris of Parkersburg; sisters, Alice Jones of Huntington and Joyce Mills of Chester, Ohio; grandchildren, Heather Schwarz of Mason, Dustin Morris (Valerie) of Pittsburgh and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, with Pastor Donnie Dye officiating. A procession to the cemetery will leave Foglesong Funeral Home at 12:30 pm.

Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, is serving the Schwarz family.