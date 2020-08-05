Dorothy Smith

MARIETTA, Ohio — Dorothy B Smith, age 92 of Marietta, Ohio and formerly of Gallipolis, Ohio died Tuesday morning August 4, 2020 at Harmar Place in Marietta.

Services will be 1 p.m., Friday August 7, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church with Bob Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. All those attending are ask to follow social distancing and mask guidelines. Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.