POINT PLEASANT — Doug Price, age 76, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home.

He was a retired business owner of Price Brothers Garage. He was born July 7, 1942, to the late John and Cora (Persinger) Price, in Hogsett.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol (Kemenah) Price; three sisters, Dorothy Watson, Betty Simpkins, and Sharon Price; four brothers, Charles "Leo," Worthy "Gene," John "Willie," and Kenny Price; sisters-in-law, Erma and Sonia; and brothers-in-law, Bob Watson and Chester Simpkins.

Doug is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law, Kent Price and Travis (Tracie) Price, all of Point Pleasant; four grandkids that he loved very, very much, Kelsey, Kylie, Colby, and Carter Price, all of Point Pleasant; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marlie and Phyllis Price and Harvey and June Price; sister and brother-in-law, Mary "Sis" (Jim) Edmonds; sisters-in-law, Sally Conard, Edna Bicsy, and Loretta Price; and several nieces and nephews.

Doug's life will be remembered at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Crow-Hussell Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Patterson presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens.

Doug's care and the care of the Price family have been entrusted to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family by visiting: www.crowhussellfh.com.