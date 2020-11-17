APPLE GROVE — Dudley Eugene Wears, 75, of Apple Grove, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 16, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington.

He was born April 4, 1945, in Pliny, a son of the late Emanuel F. Wears and Betty Jane (Fadeley) Wears.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Janie Wears; and in-laws, Clyde and Bonnie Bowen.

Dudley attended Barton Chapel Church in Apple Grove. He was a graduate of Winfield High School, Class of 1963, lifetime member of the Southern West Virginia Beagle Club and retired with 36 1/2 years service from ACF Industrials.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Norma Kay (Bowen) Wears of Apple Grove; daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Darrel Bruner of Apple Grove and Kim and James "Tiger" Wilson of Apple Grove; son, Shawn Wears of Apple Grove; five grandchildren, Katie (Jonathan) Burns of Barboursville, Marlee (Cody McDaniel) Bruner of Apple Grove, Shayla (Shane) Hager of Point Pleasant, Evan Wilson of Apple Grove and Adam Hunter Wilson of Morgantown; two great grandchildren, Shanley Kate Hager and Sandra Jo Hager; and two great grandchildren on the way, Lyla Kate Burns and Sawyer Grace Hager. He is also survived by sisters, Beverly (Larry) Wilson of Belpre, OH and Vallery (Jim) Withrow of Leon; brothers, Bradley (Patricia) Wears of Apple Grove and David (Sherry) Wears of Fraziers Bottom; and one aunt, Ginny Hansley of Lancaster, Ohio.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Barton Chapel Church in Apple Grove, with Pastor Ronald Long officiating. Burial will follow at Beale Chapel Cemetery in Apple Grove. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Serving as pallbearers will be Evan Wilson, Adam Hunter Wilson, Jonathan Burns, Cody McDaniel, Shane Hager and Mike Brown. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.