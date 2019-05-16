Dwight Hanlon

LIMESTONE, Tenn. — Dwight S. Hanlon, 66, of Limestone, Tenn., formerly of Letart, went to be with Jesus May 12, 2019.

He was born March 28, 1953, a son to the late James Keith Hanlon and the late Marjorie Treadway Hanlon. He was a retired associate of J.C. Penny's, member of Kingport Seventh Day Adventist Church, a teacher and a missionary in Haiti.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Marjorie Hanlon.

He is survived by his wife, Beth Hanlon of Limestone, Tenn.; sons, Tony (Trisha) Hanlon of California, Jason Hanlon of Michigan, Rebekah (Joe) Vittum of Hawaii, and Andrew Hanlon of Tenn.; two grandchildren, Abraham and Lilliana, and one, Tru Leigh on the way; siblings, Dr. James Hanlon of Ky., Steven (Sharon) Hanlon of Colorado, Mona (Dr. James) Wagner of Point Pleasant, Martha (Paris) Browning of Point Pleasant, Mary (JP) Halstead of Letart; several nieces and nephews as well as many friends, neighbors, and loved ones of Haiti.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Pastor David Ryder officiating. Burial will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from noon-2 p.m., prior to the service.

Online condolences can be made at dealfh.com.

Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from May 16 to May 17, 2019
