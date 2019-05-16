LIMESTONE, Tenn. — Dwight S. Hanlon, 66, of Limestone, Tenn., formerly of Letart, went to be with Jesus May 12, 2019.

He was born March 28, 1953, a son to the late James Keith Hanlon and the late Marjorie Treadway Hanlon. He was a retired associate of J.C. Penny's, member of Kingport Seventh Day Adventist Church, a teacher and a missionary in Haiti.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Marjorie Hanlon.

He is survived by his wife, Beth Hanlon of Limestone, Tenn.; sons, Tony (Trisha) Hanlon of California, Jason Hanlon of Michigan, Rebekah (Joe) Vittum of Hawaii, and Andrew Hanlon of Tenn.; two grandchildren, Abraham and Lilliana, and one, Tru Leigh on the way; siblings, Dr. James Hanlon of Ky., Steven (Sharon) Hanlon of Colorado, Mona (Dr. James) Wagner of Point Pleasant, Martha (Paris) Browning of Point Pleasant, Mary (JP) Halstead of Letart; several nieces and nephews as well as many friends, neighbors, and loved ones of Haiti.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Pastor David Ryder officiating. Burial will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from noon-2 p.m., prior to the service.

Online condolences can be made at dealfh.com.

Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.