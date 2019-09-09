PATRIOT, Ohio — Earl Jackson Icard, 83, of Patriot, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at his residence.

Born on Jan. 12, 1936 in West Hamlin, West Virginia, Earl was the son of the late L.D. and Goldie Down Icard.

On Dec. 31, 1954, Earl married Sally Jo Dickson Icard, who survives him in Patriot. Earl was a concrete inspector for AEP for 38 ½ years. He enjoyed his grandchildren, football and farming. Earl also enjoyed riding horses and motorcycles; he had ridden his motorcycle in all the lower 48 states.

Earl is survived by his wife, Sally Jo Icard; sons, Jack L. (Sandra) Icard of Hawthorne, Florida and Jeff (Cathy) Icard of Gallipolis, Ohio; grandchildren, Lindsey (Justin) Miller of Gallipolis and Corey (Rebecca) Icard of Loveland, Colorado.; and great grandchildren, Riggs and Reece Miller.

In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers.

The funeral service for Earl will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Gene Harmon and Pastor Jim Plyburn officiating. Friends may call prior to the service from 6-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

