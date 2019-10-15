MASON — Eddie Thomas VanMatre, 75, of Mason, went home to be with his Lord Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at home.

He was born on Sept, 8, 1944, in West Columbia, a son of the late David VanMatre and Leah (Grinstead) VanMatre.

Eddie attended Grace Baptist Church in Point Pleasant where he was a faithful member since 1974. He was a graduate of Wahama High School class of 1962 and following graduation went to work at the Marietta Manufacturing Plant helping build the Coast Survey Ship. In August 1965, he joined the United States Army where he served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. Once he returned from the military, he went to work at the Philip Sporn Plant in New Haven and later retired from the Ironworkers Local No. 787. He was a member of the Stewart-Johnson Post No. 9926 of Mason, Ironworkers Local No. 787 of Parkersburg and a life member of the National Rifle Association.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Connie Kay (Chapman) VanMatre whom he married on Sept. 8, 1969; a son and daughter-in-law, Eddie "ET"and Tracey VanMatre of Jackson, Ohio; one daughter-in-law and son-in-law, Anesa and Ashley Frazier of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Jenna VanMatre, James VanMatre, Ava Frazier, Adalyn Frazier and Ansley Frazier. He is also survived by two brothers, Paul David "Duck" and Cecile VanMatre of Letart and Donald "Donnie" and Twila VanMatre of Point Pleasant; and a sister, Mona Lee Warner of West Columbia.

A funeral service will be held at noon, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church in Point Pleasant with Pastor Jonathan Pinson officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Military graveside honors will be given by the Stewart-Johnson Post of Mason and the West Virginia Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers for those considering an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions are requested to: Grace Baptist Church, 7051 Ohio River Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

Funeral services are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.