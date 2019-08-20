POINT PLEASANT — Edith Jane O'Neal Martin, 83, of Point Pleasant, died on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, following an extended illness.

She was born on April 3, 1936, in Lester, a daughter to the late Paul Jennings O'Neal and Leta Dunbar O'Neal.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey B. Martin; her sister, Dorthy L. Reavis; and her brother, Glenn F. O'Neal.

Jane is survived by a sister, Luella Sorber and her husband William, of Springfield, Va.; a son, Stephen Lee and his wife Angela; daughter, Shawna Jane Bellamy and her husband Dennis, all of Point Pleasant; and a daughter, Paula Anne Abraham and her husband Michael of Chesapeake, Va. "Mama Jane," as she was affectionately known by her grandchildren, is also survived by six grandchildren: Crystal L. Martin of Morgantown, and Stephen L. Martin, Nathan P. Thomas, and Alexis J. Thomas all of Point Pleasant and Michael S. Abraham and Matthew M. Abraham of Chesapeake, Va.; in addition to a sister-in-law, Janice Willians of Johnson City, Tenn. and numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and step-great grandchildren also survive.

Jane was a member of the Colonel Charles Lewis Chapter NSDAR, and a member of the Choir and Joy Class at Bellmead United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Shady Spring High School and retired from Holzer Medical Center as a medical secretary. After retirement, she continued to work at Lakin State Hospital. She was a talented gardener and was often awarded "Yard of the Month."

Jane and Dewey were saved by Christ at a Revival at Bellmead United Methodist Church in the fall of 1965 and continued their commitment as Children of God through witnessing their lives and touching the lives of so many others.

A private memorial for immediate family will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Deal Funeral Home with the Rev. Chip Bennett officiating. Burial will be in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Prosperity, alongside her loving husband.

In lieu of flowers, donations many be made in Jane's honor to Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehab Center, 640, Sand Hill Road, Point Pleasant, WV.