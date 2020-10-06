1/1
Edna Grimm
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW HAVEN — Edna Marie (Reed) Grimm, 91, of New Haven, passed away October 5, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant.

She was born May 30, 1929 in Hartford, a daughter of the late James and Mina (Lavender) Reed. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy D. Grimm, Sr.; brothers, Cecil Reed, Ernest Reed, Arthur Reed; sisters, Edith Wolfe, Rachel Smith, and Addie Mae Bush.

Edna was a homemaker and a member of the Fathers House Church, Hartford. She enjoyed attending gospel sings, watching westerns and game shows, and crocheting.

She is survived by her son, Roy D. (Sandra) Grimm of New Haven; daughters, Phyllis Hoffman of New Haven and Tina (Rick) Rottgen of Waxhaw, N.C.; grandchildren, Katelyn Rottgen (Hunter Baucom), Andrew (Barbie) Grimm, Adam (Candy) Grimm, Terry (Trish) Gilkey; seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Mike Finnicum officiating. Burial will follow in the Graham Cemetery, New Haven. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com

Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, has been entrusted with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Foglesong Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Service
02:00 PM
Foglesong Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Foglesong Funeral Home
2275 2nd St.
Mason, WV 25260
304-773-5561
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved