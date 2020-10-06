NEW HAVEN — Edna Marie (Reed) Grimm, 91, of New Haven, passed away October 5, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant.

She was born May 30, 1929 in Hartford, a daughter of the late James and Mina (Lavender) Reed. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy D. Grimm, Sr.; brothers, Cecil Reed, Ernest Reed, Arthur Reed; sisters, Edith Wolfe, Rachel Smith, and Addie Mae Bush.

Edna was a homemaker and a member of the Fathers House Church, Hartford. She enjoyed attending gospel sings, watching westerns and game shows, and crocheting.

She is survived by her son, Roy D. (Sandra) Grimm of New Haven; daughters, Phyllis Hoffman of New Haven and Tina (Rick) Rottgen of Waxhaw, N.C.; grandchildren, Katelyn Rottgen (Hunter Baucom), Andrew (Barbie) Grimm, Adam (Candy) Grimm, Terry (Trish) Gilkey; seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Mike Finnicum officiating. Burial will follow in the Graham Cemetery, New Haven. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com

Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, has been entrusted with the arrangements.