POINT PLEASANT — Edna Helen Thompson, 82, of Point Pleasant, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at home.

She was born September 25, 1938, in Fruita, Colorado, a daughter of the late Filiberto Roybal and Catalina (Pino) Roybal.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael James Thompson; and brothers and sisters, Lucy Naranjo, Delfie Bernier, David Roybal, Della Smith, Stella Fry, Josephine Ragsdale, Esther Lysaght, Robert Roybal, Gerald Roybal and Rose "Bo" Humes.

Edna was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Point Pleasant. She was also a homemaker and member of the Bowling Association League.

She is survived by her husband, John Eugene Thompson, whom she married December 8, 1959; children, Karen (Robert) Bonham of San Diego, California, John (Denise) Thompson of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Lisa (Alva) Johnson of Henderson and Bryan (Tammy) Thompson of Point Pleasant; and sisters and a brother, Febronia Ross of Glendale, California, Daniel Roybal of Pleasanton, California and Betty (Jim) Crovello of Austin, Texas. She was blessed with nine grandchildren, Jessica Thompson Long, Leann Mays, Lindsey Stark, Edward Johnson, Travis Bonham, Christopher Thompson, Cameron Bonham, Dustin Bonham and Melanie Thompson; and 16 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Father Penumaka officiating. Private entombment will follow at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens in Gallipolis, Ohio. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home with rosary beginning at 11 a.m. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.