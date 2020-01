Edwin Craig, known to all as Ed, passed away on Jan. 29, 2020, at the age of 80.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Waugh-Halley Wood Funeral Home in Gallipolis, Ohio, followed by a reception from 2 to 6p.m. at the Quality Inn Meeting Room in Gallipolis, Ohio.