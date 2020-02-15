MIDDLEPORT — Eileen L. Garnes, 95, of Middleport, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at The Laurels of Athens Nursing Home in Athens.

Born May 22, 1924 in Middleport, she was the daughter of the late Clifford D. Wiley and Julia Barnett Wiley Williams.

Eileen was a devoted and loving mother. She enjoyed traveling, personal journaling and reading. Eileen was employed by the Columbus Public Schools and Children's Hospital (Wexler Research Institute Department) in Columbus.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory four daughters, Sue Palmer, Shirley Griffin, Janie (Willie) Mack all of Columbus and Becky English of Middleport; two sisters, Nancy Little and Patricia Ann Kendrick of Columbus and a host of family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Harry Garnes Jr. and her sister Mary Margaret Walburg.

There will be no funeral services or calling hours at her request. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.

Special thanks to The Laurels of Athens Nursing Home for the care given to her during her stay at their facility. Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net