GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Elizabeth Ann "Becky" Burris, 51, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away on April 6, 2019 in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington.

She was born on Nov. 16, 1967, in Mason County, a daughter to the late John Gillispie and the late Ardith Litchfield. She was a medical assistant.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Johnny Gillispie; and sister, Crissy Gillispie.

She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Burris; sons, Steven Tyler (Crystal) Hupp, Devin Mathew Burris, and Michael Burris; and daughter, Kayle Burris; grandchildren, Mathew John Hupp and Zachary James Hupp, all of Gallipolis Ferry.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Bethany Vance officiating. Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery, Southside. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. -1 p.m., prior to the service.

