MOUNT OLIVET, Ky. — Elizabeth Sherri Nida, 55, of Mount Olivet, Kentucky, and formerly of Gallipolis, passed away, on Friday, December 6, 2019 in the Christ Hospital, Cincinnati.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am., on Friday, December 13, 2019, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Interment will be in the Centenary Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.