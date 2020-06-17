Ella Coen
1918 - 2020
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ella Belle Coen departed her earthly home at Dominion Senior Living in Johnson City, Tenn., for her heavenly home on June 10, 2020. God blessed her with 102 years here on earth, spending over 100 of those years in West Virginia.

She was born on April 24, 1918, near Glenville, the eldest and last surviving child of the late Guy Brown and Araminta Coberly Brown. At the age of 20, she and her new husband, M. Donald (Don) Coen settled in Spencer where she resided until 2018. She and Donald established a happy Christian home for their children, Claire, John, and Jim.

After the untimely deaths of her husband and younger son Jim, caused by a plane crash in 1966, she continued working in the family owned NAPA Auto Parts business until the age of 92.

She was a faithful, active member of the Spencer Nazarene Church, acting at various times as Sunday School teacher, board member, treasurer, and choir member. In 1987 she was awarded the Nazarene Distinguished Service Award for her many years of service to the church.

Ella Belle loved family vacations and, later on, traveled with church groups on missionary Work and Witness trips to many foreign countries and some in the United States.

Ella Belle was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers (Wilburn and Garland Brown) and one sister (Susan Campbell) one great-granddaughter (Sydnee Coen) and a son-in-law (George Thomas Morris).

She is survived by her daughter (Claire Morris of Scott Depot) and son and daughter-in-law (John and Shirley Coen of Johnson City). Also surviving are grandson and wife (Dr. Scott and Kristi Coen of Kingsport, Tenn.) and granddaughter and husband (Shelley and Dr. Steven Amburgey of Abingdon, Va.). There are also five great-grandchildren who called her GGMa: Kerri and Noah Coen, and Troy, Anna, and Austin Amburgey.

Her beautiful smile and her love for her Lord and Savior will live on in our memories.

A Celebration of Life for Ella Belle was held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene in Spencer, with visitation one hour prior. Former pastor Tim Bess and current pastor Brad Pettit officiated. Burial followed at Eventide Cemetery. John H. Taylor Funeral Home of Spencer and Tetrick Funeral Home of Johnson City assisted with arrangements.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
01:00 PM
Church of the Nazarene
JUN
14
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Church of the Nazarene
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
My sincerest condolences.
John Nicholas
Friend
June 13, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Laura Besecker
June 12, 2020
Scott & Kristi, keeping you and your family in prayer. May God give you His peace and His Comfort.
B. C. Smith
June 12, 2020
Dr Coen and family I am so sorry of her passing. Know I am thinking of you
Melieta Boggs
Coworker
June 11, 2020
So sorry to see this. She was always kind to me. She had a lilt in her voice when she spoke. I loved stopping to see her when I was in Spencer. She drove herself to my mom's funeral on the coldest day in February, 2018. What a lady! I will miss the idea of visiting her again. Hugs to all of you who loved her so dearly.
Connie Yoak
Family
