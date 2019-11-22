MASON — Elmer Leroy James, 83, of Mason, passed away November 22, 2019, at his home following an extended illness.

He was born December 16, 1935, in Hartford, the son of the late Heber Calvin and Vernia Belle (Weaver) James. Five brothers and six sisters also preceded him in death.

He was a United States Army veteran and a member of the V.F.W. Post # 9926 Mason, and American Legion Post # 140, New Haven. Elmer retired from Foote Mineral, New Haven, with 20 years of service. He was a member of the Vernon United Methodist Church and enjoyed NASCAR, hunting, and attending his daughters' horse shows.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Wanda (Roush) James; son, Kevin L. James of Middletown, Ohio; daughters, Kathy and Jack Thompson of Letart, Lisa Hickman and Noah of Oak Hill, Ohio, Glenda and Stan Reitmire of New Haven; sister, Blanche Hickel of Hartford; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Graham Cemetery, Letart, with Pastor John Bumgarner officiating. Full Military rites will be provided by the Post 9926, Mason, American Legion Post 140, New Haven and American Legion Post 0039, Pomeroy.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Vernon United Methodist Church

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com

Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.