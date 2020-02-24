POINT PLEASANT — Eloise (Bonecutter) Harden, 89, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C.

She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and was a dental assistant for many years, for Drs. Nelson and Bill Park. She was born on September 15, 1930, in Point Pleasant, a daughter to the late Harry Bonecutter and Louise (Johnson) Henry. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Rody M. Harden.

Eloise is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rody and Sally Harden, of Raleigh; grandson, Nathan Lee and Roxie Harden, of Raleigh; and great-grandson, Dylan Harden.

There will be a funeral service at 2 p.m., Thursday, February, 27, 2020, at the Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, with Rev. Carl "Boxer" Swisher officiating. Burial will follow in Suncrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday. You may offer condolences to the family by visiting: www.crowhussellfh.com