GALLIPOLIS — Elsie Bush Gooch, 94, of Gallipolis went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019.

Born on April 19, 1925 in Mason County, West Virginia, Elsie was the daughter of the late William E. and Maggie Black Bush. Elsie married William M. Gooch on September 26, 1948. He preceded her in death on April 2, 1954. In addition to her husband, Elsie was preceded in death by five brothers, Lambert Bush, Opha Bush Clyde Bush, James Bush, and Gayland Bush; four brothers-in-law, Dr. N.W. Pinschmidt, Harry Carter, Drury Benton, and Dale McMillin; and five sisters-in-law, Esther Bush, Christine Bush, Alma McMillin, Beatrice Bush, and Helen Bush.

Elsie is survived by two sisters, Marie Pinschmidt and Geraldine Bento, several nieces and nephews, lots of good friends and neighbors, and a wonderful church family. Elsie attended First Church of God. She retired from Circle's Cafeteria and the Gallipolis City Schools.

The funeral service for Elsie will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 First Church of God in Gallipolis with Pastor Paul Voss officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Rio Grande. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Church of God Building Fund, 1723 State Route 141, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

