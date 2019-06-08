RACINE — Elva Margaret Hudson, of Racine, (Eagle Ridge Community), passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis.

She was born on November 13, 1937 to the late Edward and Katherine (Fell) Young. She was a Sunday School teacher and secretary of the Eagle Ridge Community Church for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Lewis R. Hudson; foster grandchild, Samuel Evans; special nephew, Bob Bailey; sister, Sarah Roush.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Bernice Bailey, Betty McGuire, Ada Young, and Edith Manuel; brothers, Otho and Howard Young.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bob Patterson officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.