HUNTINGTON — Emma Sue Smith, 72, of Huntington, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

She was born December 9, 1946 in Point Pleasant, daughter of the late Wayne and Margaret Dickens Kincaid. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Emma Jane Leport Kincaid and maternal grandparents, Alonzo and Virginia Dickens; and siblings, Wayne Kincaid, Jr., Patrick Kincaid, Michael Kincaid and Janie Nibert.

A member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Emma Sue was also a former Special Education Teacher, Canton (OH) South School System, Special Education Teacher, Wayne County Schools, Director of Developmental Therapy, Huntington, Professor at Marshall University Special Education Department, Supervisor of Special Education for Cabell County Schools, Director of Green Acres Regional Center and currently employed by Smith Insurance Agency.

She is survived by her loving family, her husband, John Smith, children, Catherine (Rob) Brewster, Margaret (Steve) Ball and Robert (Kathleen) Smith all of Huntington; grandchildren, Preston, Andrew and Carley Brewster, Emma and Jackson Smith and "Baby Smith" soon to be born; a brother, Eddie (Mary Sue) Kincaid of Point Pleasant, a host of extended family and best friends.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 2 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Beard Mortuary.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Cabell County Special Olympics, 6217 Rosalind Road, Huntington, WV 25705 or Gallaher Village Public Library, 368 Norway Avenue, Huntington, WV 25705. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.