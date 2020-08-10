1/
Eric Smith Jr.
MASON — Eric Von Smith Jr., 19 of Mason, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in Pomeroy, Ohio.

He was born Dec. 28, 2000, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., son of Eric Von Smith, Sr. and Jerri Queen Smith. Eric loved music, new shoes, clothes and playing basketball. He also loved going out to eat with his family and friends. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by four brothers, Isaac, Wyatt, Mason and Cody; three sisters, Kelsie, Sabrina and Kendra; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Lisa Queen; and several friends.

He was preceded in death by a special friend with whom he lived, Roger "Poppy" Gerlach; paternal grandmother, Margaret Smith; maternal grandparents, James and Louise Queen; maternal grandmother, Paula Blankenship; aunt, Debbie Mason; and cousins, Scarlett Queen and Michael Queen.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m.., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Coolville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
