LETART — Esther "Sally" H. (Miller) Bland, 89, of Letart, passed away December 4, 2020 at her home following an extended illness.

She was born March 6, 1931, in West Columbia, a daughter of the late Ralph Otto and Virginia "Patsy" (Riley) Miller. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Gene Bland, Sr.; brothers, Jackie L. Miller and Ralph Otto Miller, Jr; sisters, Clyda M. Fields, Eva L. Yonker, Mildred Compson, Judy A. Young and Laura Elizabeth Miller.

Sally retired from the Mason County Board of Education as a cook with 30 years of service. She was a member of the West Columbia United Methodist Church and enjoyed camping and going to auctions.

She is survived by her son, Marshall M. "Tweet" and Ruth A. Bland of West Columbia; daughters, Carolyn J. and Wayne A. Zurcher of Letart and Nancy E. Hall of West Columbia; brothers, John P. Miller, and Edward (Judy) Miller; eight grandchildren and one step-grandson, fourteen great grandchildren and seven step-great grandchildren; and one great great grandson.

Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, with the Rev. Billy Zuspan officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington and PVH Home Health for their kind and compassionate care for Esther.

Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.