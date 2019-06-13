POINT PLEASANT — Eula "Gran" Doris Smith Hudnall, 92, of Point Pleasant, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her home with her family at her bedside.

She was born Jan. 29, 1927, in Glasgow, a daughter of the late Vernon E. Smith and Virginia (Harper) Smith.

Eula and her family moved to Point Pleasant in November of 1959. From 1960 to 1975 she worked at Pleasant Valley Hospital as a nurse's aid and two more years as a respiratory therapist assistant. Following that time, she volunteered with the hospital auxiliary for 39 years. She was a member of Heights United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philmore James Hudnall; two granddaughters and one great grandson.

She is survived by two daughters, Judy (David) Lanham and Diane (John) Patrick; a son, Michael (Marsha) Hudnall; along with two granddaughters, one grandson, one great granddaughter, six great grandsons, five great great granddaughters and four great great grandsons.

A funeral service will be held on 1 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Pastor Charles Marker officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service, Saturday at the funeral home.

For those considering an expression of sympathy, memorial gifts may be made to Heights United Methodist Church, 2016 North Main Street, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.