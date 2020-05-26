Eulah Mays
ALBANY — Eulah M. Mays, 85, of Albany, Ohio, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at O'Bleness Hospital from natural causes. Eulah was born on April 6, 1935 in Five-Mile, West Virginia, to the late Roscoe C. and Dorothy F. Thorne. Eulah was a retired LPN, having worked at St Mary's Hospital, Pleasant Valley Hospital and Camden Clark Medical Center. She had a great love of history and over the course of several years, took many history courses at WVU Parkersburg. Besides her parents, Eulah was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Thorne and sons, Edward Lee Pearson and Keith Edward Pearson. Eulah is survived by her husband, Randy Mays; two brothers, Ralph (Rena) Thorne; Rex (Camille) Thorne; three daughters, Cheryl (Rod) Goh, Debra Pearson, and Faith Pearson; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three nieces and one nephew. Eulah was known as an animal lover of all creatures, great and small. Her last years were spent enjoying her view of nature and bird-watching from her deck. During her lifetime, she gave lots of love and care to her dogs and cats. A private memorial service will be held for her family at a later date. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Point Pleasant Register from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
