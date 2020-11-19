POINT PLEASANT — Eva Yvonne Armantrout, 83, of Point Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown.

She was born December 29, 1936, in Point Pleasant, a daughter of the late Lewis Parker Hill and Freda (Myers) Hill.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Jean Rardin; two brothers, infant Charles Brian Hill and Keith Alan Hill; and a stepdaughter, Libby Pack.

Eva was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant. She was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School, Class of 1954, and member of the Women's Chapter No. 594 Loyal Order of Moose and Point Pleasant Moose Lodge No. 731 and retired with 30 plus years service as a secretary from Kaiser Aluminum in Ravenswood. She was a former member of the Point Pleasant Junior Womens Club, Mason County Republican Women, PPHS Wrestling treasurer, former substitute secretary for the Mason County Board of Education and secretary for the Mason County Little Mens League.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ray E. Armantrout of Point Pleasant; children, William Michael "Duke" Armantrout of Point Pleasant, Brian (Shirley) Billings of Point Pleasant, Brent (Lori) Billings of Rodney, Ohio, and Jean Ann (Avory) Jeffries of Point Pleasant; stepson, Eddie Armantrout of St. Clairsville, Ohio; and stepdaughter, Karen (Bart) Filburn of St. Clairsville. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bill Rardin of Englewood, Fla.; and special cousins, Phyllis Whittington and Mary Lou Tompkins.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. A private funeral service will be Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, with Rev. Jeff Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at the Creston Cemetery in Leon, WV. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.

