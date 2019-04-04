POMEROY, Ohio — Eva Elizabeth Roush, 91, of Pomeroy, Ohio went to be with the Lord on April 3, 2019.

She was born on July 9, 1927, in West Columbia, daughter of the late Clayton and Stella Russell.

She attended the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Hartford.

She is survived by her children, Nancy (Bob) Freeman of Pomeroy and David (Darla) Roush of Letart; grandchildren, Dawn (Tommy) Werry, Robyn (Chad) Slone, and Kelly Wilkinson; great grandchildren, Taylor Rea Werry, Aggie Slone, Cord Slone, Coal Slone, and Chan Wilkinson; and brothers, Robert Russell of Marysville, Ohio and Ruth Weaver of New Haven.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lesley Roush; daughter, Ellen Mae Roush; and siblings, Herman Russell, Jiggy Russell, Pete Russell, Harvey Russell, and JoAnn Roush.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Chris Nease officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.