POINT PLEASANT — Evelyn Fitzwater, 80, of Point Pleasant, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington.

She was born January 17, 1940, in Mount View, a daughter of the late Ira Ray Lilly and Virgie Syrilda Lilly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie L. Fitzwater; a son, Paul Edward Fitzwater; one sister, Lina Jenkins; and two brothers, George Lilly and Arnett "Bo" Lilly.

Evelyn was a graduate of Trap Hill High School, Class of 1958. She attended the Bellemead United Methodist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant. Evelyn was a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and a Pleasant Valley Hospital Auxiliary member.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn and John Gerlach of Point Pleasant and Lenore and Jeff Hall of Surfside Beach, S.C.; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Megan McConihay, Maddie and Lexi; Rachael (Dave) Biesecker and Abigail; Jay (Amanda) Gerlach and Maya and Brooklyn; Jarrett (Jennifer) Gerlach and Audra, Norah, and Jacob; Katie (Derek) Jones and Kelsi, Kaden, Dane and Dylan; Mikaela (Vincent) Preteroti; Paul Coker and Karson; and Nolan Coker; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, and their doctors, nurses and staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709 or the Alzheimers Associaton, West Virginia Chapter, 1601 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387.

Private services will be held. Burial will be in Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.