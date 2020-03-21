PORTLAND — Evelyn N. Icenhower, 95, of Portland, died Saturday March 21, 2020 at Holzer Meigs ED.

Born June 27, 1924 in Portland, she was the daughter of the late Maywood and Goldie Hilton Johnston. Evelyn spent her entire life in the Portland community.

She is survived by her son Roy Icenhower, Jr. and one brother Hubert Johnston.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Roy E. Icenhower in 1988; one sister, Mildred Icenhower and three brothers, Lawrence, Harry and Robert Johnston.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Bald Knob Cemetery in Portland.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.