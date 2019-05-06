POINT PLEASANT — Evelyn M. Keefer, 93, of Point Pleasant, went home to be with her Lord Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Point Pleasant.

She was born on Jan. 5, 1926, in Leon, a daughter of the late Homer Boles and Nellie Beatrice (Morrison) Boles.

Evelyn retired as a bookkeeper and secretary with 35 years service from the office of Dr. Roy Eshenaur and five-and-one-half years from the Point Clinic in Point Pleasant. She had attended the Hickory Chapel Church in Point Pleasant.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother; and three sisters, Ruth Keefer, Mary Oldaker, and Faye Devault.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Keefer of Point Pleasant; a sister, Donna and Raymond Keefer of Marietta, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Pastor Jim Kelly officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.