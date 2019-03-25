CEREDO — Evelyn Ruth (Hill) Lester, 71, of Ceredo, passed away March 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center.

She was born April 7, 1947 in Cabell County. She was a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Lester.

She is survived by her daughter, Carla Hill of Ceredo; grandson, Jeff (Laura) Cron of Ceredo; mother-in-law, Mary Adkins, who raised her; sister-in-law, Vickie (Robert) Hagnie; mother-in-law, Alice Ruth Hitchcock; and brother, Ordin Ellsworth Banks.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at noon at Apple Grove Memorial Gardens in Apple Grove.

Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.

Guests may visit dealfh.com to send condolences to the family.