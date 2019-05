GALLIPOLIS — Forrest Andrew "Andy" Wickline, 61, of Gallipolis passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

A Celebration of Life for Andy will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at River City Fellowship with Pastor John O'Brien officiating.