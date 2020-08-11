1/1
Frances Groves
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Frances Beller Groves, 77, of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Point Pleasant, went home to be with her Lord Monday, August 10, 2020, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born March 18, 1943, in Point Pleasant, to the late George D. Keener and Lily F. (Zumbro) Keener.

Frances was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and worked as a licensed practical nurse. She was also a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 1961.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands Richard L. Beller and Clarence "Aaron" Groves; and 10 siblings.

Frances is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Angel Beller and their children Isaac and Rachael Beller; one daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Ron Whisner and their child Matthew Whisner; two step children, Todd Groves and wife Joyce and their children, Morgan, Bekah (Trey) and Adam; and Missy Campbell and husband Carlos and their children, Sarah (Justin) and Jake (Samantha); two sisters, Nina Keener and Sue Hoschar.

A graveside service and burial will be held at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant with date and time to be announced. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.

Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-4384
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved