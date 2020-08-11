Frances Groves

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Frances Beller Groves, 77, of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Point Pleasant, went home to be with her Lord Monday, August 10, 2020, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born March 18, 1943, in Point Pleasant, to the late George D. Keener and Lily F. (Zumbro) Keener.

Frances was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and worked as a licensed practical nurse. She was also a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 1961.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands Richard L. Beller and Clarence "Aaron" Groves; and 10 siblings.

Frances is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Angel Beller and their children Isaac and Rachael Beller; one daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Ron Whisner and their child Matthew Whisner; two step children, Todd Groves and wife Joyce and their children, Morgan, Bekah (Trey) and Adam; and Missy Campbell and husband Carlos and their children, Sarah (Justin) and Jake (Samantha); two sisters, Nina Keener and Sue Hoschar.

A graveside service and burial will be held at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant with date and time to be announced. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.

Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.

